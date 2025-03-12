Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Euro Manganese Stock Performance
Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,004. Euro Manganese has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
