Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,004. Euro Manganese has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

