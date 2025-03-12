Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.69). Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.