Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

