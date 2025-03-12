Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $146.41 and a 12 month high of $290.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

