Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Thursday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 54.5% increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of COIHY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72. Croda International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.