Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells 13,055 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 13,055 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$183,944.95.

SSR Mining Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.73. 267,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,224. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$5.29 and a one year high of C$15.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

