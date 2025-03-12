Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 65160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38.
About Maritime Resources
Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.
