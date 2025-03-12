Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $111.01. 721,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 916,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

