Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
