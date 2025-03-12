White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,889.94, but opened at $1,929.45. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,924.56, with a volume of 6,445 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,880.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,861.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

