Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

