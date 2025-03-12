Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 3.0 %

ETCG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 21,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,406. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) alerts:

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

jacobs, with annual revenues of nearly $13 billion, is one of the world’s largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services. building strong, long-term relationships with our clients is the key to our success as a company. we offer full-spectrum support to industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.