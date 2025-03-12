OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OMVKY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 12,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

