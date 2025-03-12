International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 5.2 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 330,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,811. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ICAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.