Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 135,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 92,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

