Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 48.97%.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,624. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

