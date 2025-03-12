Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Assertio updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Assertio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 278,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASRT. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

