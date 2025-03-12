Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

Quest Resource Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 112,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Quest Resource has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Quest Resource worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

