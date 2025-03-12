Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 425.50 ($5.51), with a volume of 364312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.71. The stock has a market cap of £474.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

