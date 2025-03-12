Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NXU Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXU traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 1,270,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,824,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. NXU has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.
