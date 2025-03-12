First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FYX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. 33,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $854.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $111.87.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.6219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

