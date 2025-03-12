Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566. The stock has a market cap of $599.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

