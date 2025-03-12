Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566. The stock has a market cap of $599.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
