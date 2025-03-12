Short Interest in HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Decreases By 83.3%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock remained flat at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

