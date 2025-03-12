Short Interest in HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Decreases By 83.3%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock remained flat at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $33.74.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
