Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Declines By 85.7%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of MSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256. The stock has a market cap of $790.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

