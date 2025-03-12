SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the February 13th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

