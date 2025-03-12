LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.87 and last traded at $72.87, with a volume of 741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.