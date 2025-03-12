Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04), with a volume of 75711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.82 ($0.05).

Mothercare Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mothercare news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,839.98). Insiders own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Featured Stories

