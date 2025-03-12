Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 147182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URC shares. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Uranium Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

