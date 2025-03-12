Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.89), with a volume of 5275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.25.

Amati AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.72%.

About Amati AIM VCT

The investment objective of Amati AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) is to generate tax free capital gains and regular dividend income for its shareholders, primarily through Qualifying Investments in AIM-traded companies and through Non-Qualifying Investments as allowed by the VCT legislation. The Company will manage its portfolio to comply with the requirements of the rules and regulations applicable to VCTs.

