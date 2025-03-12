Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

