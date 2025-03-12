Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.200-20.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3 billion-$23.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.5 billion. Adobe also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.000 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,654. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.13 and a 200-day moving average of $484.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

