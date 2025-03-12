Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of BRLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 60,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,649. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at $556,993.50. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.