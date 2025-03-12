Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 615030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
