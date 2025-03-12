Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sami Siddiqui Sells 9,929 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sami Siddiqui sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.92, for a total transaction of C$972,247.68.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of QSR traded down C$2.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,095. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$86.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.49.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.