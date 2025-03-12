Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 1,465,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,637,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 17,536,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after buying an additional 500,271 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,160 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

