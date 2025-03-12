American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 9,489,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,003. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.