Best Solar Stocks Worth Watching – March 12th

Tesla, Vistra, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, or installation of solar energy systems and related technologies. They represent a segment of the renewable energy market, offering investors exposure to the growing trend of transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $18.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.61. 105,010,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,116,422. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $9.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.65. 10,172,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,428. Vistra has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $495.83. 2,105,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,468. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.87.

