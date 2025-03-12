Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 262,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nexxen International by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 315,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nexxen International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ NEXN traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 505,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $495.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.91. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
