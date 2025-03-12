Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,692. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a market cap of $854.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

