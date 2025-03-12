Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,692. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a market cap of $854.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

