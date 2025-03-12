Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Monogram Orthopaedics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 42,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Monogram Orthopaedics in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Monogram Orthopaedics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.