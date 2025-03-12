Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 81.2% in February

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 23,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.64. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts predict that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

