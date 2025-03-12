Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$35.87 and last traded at C$36.31, with a volume of 249382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.88.

Open Text Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

