Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.52. 333,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 282,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

