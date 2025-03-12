TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 114000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

