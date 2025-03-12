Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 400.9% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHLGY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 121,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $24.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

