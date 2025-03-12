First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 31,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,189. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

