Short Interest in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Expands By 451.2%

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 451.2% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,541. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

