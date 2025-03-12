John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $44.55. 475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 0.65.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

