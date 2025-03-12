Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Benjamin Lyon Sells 14,568 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.
APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
