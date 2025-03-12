Andrew S. Bryant Sells 2,543 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $319,146.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,255.50. This represents a 18.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.65. 27,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,006. The firm has a market cap of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 314.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

